Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3442 Hamlin Square Sw

3442 Hamlin Square · No Longer Available
Location

3442 Hamlin Square, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gigantic master! Space, space, space! - The extra rooms are what make this home unique! Office AND sep living room main level. Gigantic master w/sitting room big enough to be office. Full unfinished basement for storage/ hobbies. Two story foyer opens to grand 2-story great room, marble wood-burning fp. Wainscoted dining room, trey ceiling. Kitchen w/granite, extra cupboard space in nice pass through. Master bath suite w/his/her vanities, jetted tub. Oversized deck overlooks natural area. Addl patio too! Rare level backyard. Close to airport and 285.

(RLNE2724329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 Hamlin Square Sw have any available units?
3442 Hamlin Square Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3442 Hamlin Square Sw currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Hamlin Square Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Hamlin Square Sw pet-friendly?
No, 3442 Hamlin Square Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3442 Hamlin Square Sw offer parking?
No, 3442 Hamlin Square Sw does not offer parking.
Does 3442 Hamlin Square Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 Hamlin Square Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Hamlin Square Sw have a pool?
No, 3442 Hamlin Square Sw does not have a pool.
Does 3442 Hamlin Square Sw have accessible units?
No, 3442 Hamlin Square Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Hamlin Square Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 Hamlin Square Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 Hamlin Square Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 Hamlin Square Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
