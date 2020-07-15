3442 Hamlin Square Sw

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gigantic master! Space, space, space! - The extra rooms are what make this home unique! Office AND sep living room main level. Gigantic master w/sitting room big enough to be office. Full unfinished basement for storage/ hobbies. Two story foyer opens to grand 2-story great room, marble wood-burning fp. Wainscoted dining room, trey ceiling. Kitchen w/granite, extra cupboard space in nice pass through. Master bath suite w/his/her vanities, jetted tub. Oversized deck overlooks natural area. Addl patio too! Rare level backyard. Close to airport and 285.



(RLNE2724329)