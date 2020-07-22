All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
3255 Timber Ridge
3255 Timber Ridge

Location

3255 Timber Ridge, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Timber Ridge have any available units?
3255 Timber Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3255 Timber Ridge have?
Some of 3255 Timber Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 Timber Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Timber Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Timber Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 3255 Timber Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 3255 Timber Ridge offer parking?
No, 3255 Timber Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 3255 Timber Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 Timber Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Timber Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 3255 Timber Ridge has a pool.
Does 3255 Timber Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3255 Timber Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Timber Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 Timber Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 Timber Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 Timber Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
