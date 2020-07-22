All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:39 PM

3225 Valley Bend Road

3225 Valley Bend Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3225 Valley Bend Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a corner lot, this 4 bedroom home is ready for a quick move-in. Easy to maintain wood laminate flooring throughout the common areas. Bright-white cabinets in kitchen with black appliances. Large rear yard.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Valley Bend Road have any available units?
3225 Valley Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3225 Valley Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Valley Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Valley Bend Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Valley Bend Road is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Valley Bend Road offer parking?
No, 3225 Valley Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Valley Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Valley Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Valley Bend Road have a pool?
No, 3225 Valley Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Valley Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 3225 Valley Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Valley Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Valley Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Valley Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 Valley Bend Road does not have units with air conditioning.
