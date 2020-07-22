3225 Valley Bend Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a corner lot, this 4 bedroom home is ready for a quick move-in. Easy to maintain wood laminate flooring throughout the common areas. Bright-white cabinets in kitchen with black appliances. Large rear yard.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.