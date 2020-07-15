302 Tap Root Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous New Rental in sought after Westlake High School District! This place is just like new! Spacious split foyer plan was just repainted, new lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new flooring, new deck, etc! Welcoming foyer leads upstairs to vaulted family room with fireplace. Spacious dining area. Kitchen with new appliances has lots of cabinets and counter space! Master suite has sitting room! Master bath has garden tub and shower! Two additional bedrooms up have vaulted ceilings. Lower level features bedroom and full bath. Spacious two car garage. Looking for good credit (over 600 minimum),with good rental history. Income of at least $4800 per month and good credit. Two year lease preferred. Sorry, no pets and no housing vouchers.