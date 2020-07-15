All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 302 Tap Root Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
302 Tap Root Ln
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:48 AM

302 Tap Root Ln

302 Tap Root Lane · (678) 698-9501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

302 Tap Root Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous New Rental in sought after Westlake High School District! This place is just like new! Spacious split foyer plan was just repainted, new lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new flooring, new deck, etc! Welcoming foyer leads upstairs to vaulted family room with fireplace. Spacious dining area. Kitchen with new appliances has lots of cabinets and counter space! Master suite has sitting room! Master bath has garden tub and shower! Two additional bedrooms up have vaulted ceilings. Lower level features bedroom and full bath. Spacious two car garage. Looking for good credit (over 600 minimum),with good rental history. Income of at least $4800 per month and good credit. Two year lease preferred. Sorry, no pets and no housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Tap Root Ln have any available units?
302 Tap Root Ln has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Tap Root Ln have?
Some of 302 Tap Root Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Tap Root Ln currently offering any rent specials?
302 Tap Root Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Tap Root Ln pet-friendly?
No, 302 Tap Root Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 302 Tap Root Ln offer parking?
Yes, 302 Tap Root Ln offers parking.
Does 302 Tap Root Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Tap Root Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Tap Root Ln have a pool?
No, 302 Tap Root Ln does not have a pool.
Does 302 Tap Root Ln have accessible units?
No, 302 Tap Root Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Tap Root Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Tap Root Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Tap Root Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Tap Root Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 302 Tap Root Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity