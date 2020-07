Amenities

Property Amenities parking pet friendly

New interior paint and new flooring. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths in nice, quiet, established neighborhood. Large private back yard with nice trees and tranquil view. Very close to Walmart, Kroger and tons of shopping / restaurants. On Bus line, Ready for immediate purchase and move in. NO PETS OR THERE WILL BE A NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $350 PER PET.. NO SECTION 8 Call Agent Only, No Lockbox..