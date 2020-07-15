All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2995 The Meadows Way

2995 the Meadows Way · No Longer Available
Location

2995 the Meadows Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

***"Fall Move-In Special" Receive $250 Gift Card if Move-In by 10/31/18 PLUS Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.

THE BEST OF THE 'BURBS and the living is easy - relax on your Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch or have a cookout in the Backyard on Your Bricked Patio or host a party in the bright, open Living Area with Dining Room and Chefs Kitchen including appliances, with lots of cabinet and counter space for cooking. This home is just perfect for entertaining with the addition of the Bonus Room. Also, Master on Main with Private Bath and 2 more Bedrooms with Hall Bath and lots of closet space completes the offering. Move in ready with neutral colors, tile, and hardwood floors. This is a Must-See Home!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Fulton;
Subdivision:The Meadows;
Sq. Footage: 1886;
Year Built: 1968;
Beds 3 / Baths: 2.5;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bethune - College Park;
Middle School: McNair-Fulton;
High School: Banneker;

Smoking: No

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2995 The Meadows Way have any available units?
2995 The Meadows Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2995 The Meadows Way currently offering any rent specials?
2995 The Meadows Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2995 The Meadows Way pet-friendly?
No, 2995 The Meadows Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2995 The Meadows Way offer parking?
No, 2995 The Meadows Way does not offer parking.
Does 2995 The Meadows Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2995 The Meadows Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2995 The Meadows Way have a pool?
No, 2995 The Meadows Way does not have a pool.
Does 2995 The Meadows Way have accessible units?
No, 2995 The Meadows Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2995 The Meadows Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2995 The Meadows Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2995 The Meadows Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2995 The Meadows Way does not have units with air conditioning.
