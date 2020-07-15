2995 The Meadows Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***"Fall Move-In Special" Receive $250 Gift Card if Move-In by 10/31/18 PLUS Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.



THE BEST OF THE 'BURBS and the living is easy - relax on your Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch or have a cookout in the Backyard on Your Bricked Patio or host a party in the bright, open Living Area with Dining Room and Chefs Kitchen including appliances, with lots of cabinet and counter space for cooking. This home is just perfect for entertaining with the addition of the Bonus Room. Also, Master on Main with Private Bath and 2 more Bedrooms with Hall Bath and lots of closet space completes the offering. Move in ready with neutral colors, tile, and hardwood floors. This is a Must-See Home!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Fulton;

Subdivision:The Meadows;

Sq. Footage: 1886;

Year Built: 1968;

Beds 3 / Baths: 2.5;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Bethune - College Park;

Middle School: McNair-Fulton;

High School: Banneker;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1968

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.