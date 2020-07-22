Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Best value on the market! This is your chance to live in the home of your dreams at an amazing price. Located within the popular Brittany Park community, the open floor plan offers over 3,400 square feet of usable space for entertaining and activities with family and friends. The hideaway master suite is absolutely HUGE, and features a private attached bath which is perfect for relaxing in quiet after a busy day. Spend your spare time at the community pool, tennis courts, or take advantage of the clubhouse to meet and visit with your new neighbors. If you are looking for an amazing deal, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for! Schedule your exclusive home tour today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2554-wrangler-dr-sw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.