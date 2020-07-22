All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2554 Wrangler Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2554 Wrangler Dr SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2554 Wrangler Dr SW

2554 Wrangler Drive SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2554 Wrangler Drive SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Best value on the market! This is your chance to live in the home of your dreams at an amazing price. Located within the popular Brittany Park community, the open floor plan offers over 3,400 square feet of usable space for entertaining and activities with family and friends. The hideaway master suite is absolutely HUGE, and features a private attached bath which is perfect for relaxing in quiet after a busy day. Spend your spare time at the community pool, tennis courts, or take advantage of the clubhouse to meet and visit with your new neighbors. If you are looking for an amazing deal, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for! Schedule your exclusive home tour today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2554-wrangler-dr-sw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW have any available units?
2554 Wrangler Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW have?
Some of 2554 Wrangler Dr SW's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 Wrangler Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
2554 Wrangler Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 Wrangler Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2554 Wrangler Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW offer parking?
No, 2554 Wrangler Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 Wrangler Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW have a pool?
Yes, 2554 Wrangler Dr SW has a pool.
Does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 2554 Wrangler Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 Wrangler Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2554 Wrangler Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2554 Wrangler Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College