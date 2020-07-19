All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
2508 Wolf Den Lane
2508 Wolf Den Lane

2508 Wolf Den Lane · No Longer Available
2508 Wolf Den Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Don't miss this BEAUTIFUL home in Wolf Creek Country Club subdivision. 2 story foyer. Formal Dining and separate living area off the foyer. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances, eat in breakfast area and access to a large deck. Spacious living area w/ fireplace. Guest bedroom w/ half Bath on main. Top floor features a large Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling. Master spa bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. The basement level is Amazing w/ lots of open space for a man cave, playroom, theater and more! Full bath for true convenience and a large unfinished room for extra storage. 2 car garage. Great neighborhood amenities including a Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, and Tennis Courts all in Golf Community setting. A Must See! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Wolf Den Lane have any available units?
2508 Wolf Den Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2508 Wolf Den Lane have?
Some of 2508 Wolf Den Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Wolf Den Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Wolf Den Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Wolf Den Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Wolf Den Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2508 Wolf Den Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Wolf Den Lane offers parking.
Does 2508 Wolf Den Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Wolf Den Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Wolf Den Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2508 Wolf Den Lane has a pool.
Does 2508 Wolf Den Lane have accessible units?
No, 2508 Wolf Den Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Wolf Den Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Wolf Den Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Wolf Den Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Wolf Den Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
