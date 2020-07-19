2508 Wolf Den Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Don't miss this BEAUTIFUL home in Wolf Creek Country Club subdivision. 2 story foyer. Formal Dining and separate living area off the foyer. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances, eat in breakfast area and access to a large deck. Spacious living area w/ fireplace. Guest bedroom w/ half Bath on main. Top floor features a large Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling. Master spa bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. The basement level is Amazing w/ lots of open space for a man cave, playroom, theater and more! Full bath for true convenience and a large unfinished room for extra storage. 2 car garage. Great neighborhood amenities including a Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, and Tennis Courts all in Golf Community setting. A Must See! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson