Fulton County, GA
1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest

1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home on over an ACRE lot! Living Room features trey ceiling, crown molding and cozy fireplace. The resident Chef will appreciate the Kitchen's gas stove, double ovens, SS appliances, breakfast area and more! Beautiful french doors lead into your dining room w/ chair rail molding! Relax in your Master bedroom complete with fireplace, trey ceiling and crown molding. Enjoy being w/ family and friends by grilling out on huge deck!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest have any available units?
1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest have?
Some of 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest offer parking?
No, 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest have a pool?
No, 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1685 Waterway Crossing Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
