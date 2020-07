Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very Spacious home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Southwest Atlanta. Convenient to local shopping, restaurants, entertainments and banking. Minutes drive to downtown Atlanta, ATL Airport and all the nearby attractions. House is tucked away in a quite neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. Minutes to most of the major metro Atlanta highways and ready for showing.