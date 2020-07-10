100 Lost Springs Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This recently retouched gem is located in the quiet established Cascade Hills Subdivision in SW Atlanta. Enjoy peace and tranquility while still being mere minutes from the City Center! This home has two generously-sized bedrooms on the main level as well as a master retreat with sitting area and fireplace upstairs. If relaxing outside is a desire, the deck was recently rebuilt, primed and painted for optimal enjoyment. Don't miss the opportunity to call this wonderful house a home. Min. 550 credit score and good rental history required. Housing Choice NOT accepted.