913 Prestwyck Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

MUST SEE!! Charming 3bed/2.5bath Townhome located in the Quiet Whittington Subdivision in sough after Alpharetta and Forsyth County! Unit has been Freshly painted and Brand New SS Appliances. Brand new hardwood floor and new carpet. Beautiful Eat In Kitchen with Open Living/Dining Area. Washer and Dryer included. This Beautiful Townhome is located in the desirable Whittington Subdivision which features a swimming pool and is located between the Avalon, Halcyon, The Collection, Great Schools, and tons of Shopping!! WON'T LAST!!