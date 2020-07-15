All apartments in Forsyth County
Location

913 Prestwyck Ct, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
MUST SEE!! Charming 3bed/2.5bath Townhome located in the Quiet Whittington Subdivision in sough after Alpharetta and Forsyth County! Unit has been Freshly painted and Brand New SS Appliances. Brand new hardwood floor and new carpet. Beautiful Eat In Kitchen with Open Living/Dining Area. Washer and Dryer included. This Beautiful Townhome is located in the desirable Whittington Subdivision which features a swimming pool and is located between the Avalon, Halcyon, The Collection, Great Schools, and tons of Shopping!! WON'T LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 have any available units?
913 Prestwyck Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 have?
Some of 913 Prestwyck Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
913 Prestwyck Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 Prestwyck Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
