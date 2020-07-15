913 Prestwyck Court - 1

Amenities
MUST SEE!! Charming 3bed/2.5bath Townhome located in the Quiet Whittington Subdivision in sough after Alpharetta and Forsyth County! Unit has been Freshly painted and Brand New SS Appliances. Brand new hardwood floor and new carpet. Beautiful Eat In Kitchen with Open Living/Dining Area. Washer and Dryer included. This Beautiful Townhome is located in the desirable Whittington Subdivision which features a swimming pool and is located between the Avalon, Halcyon, The Collection, Great Schools, and tons of Shopping!! WON'T LAST!!