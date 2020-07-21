All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:17 PM

8945 Private Cove Dr

8945 Private Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8945 Private Cove Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30506

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
This executive style home has all the bells and whistles one would expect. This is a MUST SEE! Private setting, 4 side brick & stone w/3 car side entry garage. Brazilian Hardwoods throughout main (just refinished), exotic granite c-tops, open floor plan w/chefs kitchen, keeping room w/fireplace overlooking a private backyard with swimming pool. Upstairs you have a oversized master with sitting area. Plus a finished terrace level w/game room, workout room, full bath and second living room. Home is just minutes to Lake Lanier and several public parks and boat ramps!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8945 Private Cove Dr have any available units?
8945 Private Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 8945 Private Cove Dr have?
Some of 8945 Private Cove Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8945 Private Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8945 Private Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8945 Private Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8945 Private Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 8945 Private Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8945 Private Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 8945 Private Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8945 Private Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8945 Private Cove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8945 Private Cove Dr has a pool.
Does 8945 Private Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 8945 Private Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8945 Private Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8945 Private Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8945 Private Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8945 Private Cove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
