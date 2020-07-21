8945 Private Cove Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

This executive style home has all the bells and whistles one would expect. This is a MUST SEE! Private setting, 4 side brick & stone w/3 car side entry garage. Brazilian Hardwoods throughout main (just refinished), exotic granite c-tops, open floor plan w/chefs kitchen, keeping room w/fireplace overlooking a private backyard with swimming pool. Upstairs you have a oversized master with sitting area. Plus a finished terrace level w/game room, workout room, full bath and second living room. Home is just minutes to Lake Lanier and several public parks and boat ramps!