Forsyth County, GA
8170 Lanier Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

8170 Lanier Drive

8170 Lanier Drive · (678) 710-6110
Location

8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8170 Lanier Drive · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3602 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families. Walk-in master bathroom complete with garden tub and separate shower. Large Bonus room above the 3-car garage. Convenient desk area in the kitchen. Spectacular views from the rear deck which includes a bar and furniture.

Option to be partially furnished.

Appliance package includes:
– 2Refrigerator,2Stove,Microwave,2Dishwasher,2Washer,2Dryer.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater & Central cooling. Wood-burning fireplace.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5799594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8170 Lanier Drive have any available units?
8170 Lanier Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8170 Lanier Drive have?
Some of 8170 Lanier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 Lanier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8170 Lanier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8170 Lanier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8170 Lanier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8170 Lanier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8170 Lanier Drive offers parking.
Does 8170 Lanier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8170 Lanier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8170 Lanier Drive have a pool?
No, 8170 Lanier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8170 Lanier Drive have accessible units?
No, 8170 Lanier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8170 Lanier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8170 Lanier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8170 Lanier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8170 Lanier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
