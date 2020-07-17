8170 Lanier Drive

Amenities

Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families. Walk-in master bathroom complete with garden tub and separate shower. Large Bonus room above the 3-car garage. Convenient desk area in the kitchen. Spectacular views from the rear deck which includes a bar and furniture.



Option to be partially furnished.



Appliance package includes:

– 2Refrigerator,2Stove,Microwave,2Dishwasher,2Washer,2Dryer.



Other Features:

– Electric water heater & Central cooling. Wood-burning fireplace.



Pets Welcome!



Pets Welcome!



(RLNE5799594)