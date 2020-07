Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This is a lovely home with a bedroom on the main level. This home also comes with a formal living room, family room and a keeping room. This home is located in one of the top school districts in Forsyth County. It's in close proximity to GA 400, HWY 141, McGinnis Ferry Rd and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. There are four additional bedrooms on the second level; with a nice backyard. Please schedule an appointment if this property meets your needs.