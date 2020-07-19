727 Wamock Drive

Amenities

Desirable Whittington Subdivision in Alpharetta. Great location off Windward Parkway (Exit 11). Close to Avalon, Halcyon, The Collections, downtown Alpharetta, shops, restaurants, schools. If you see it and like it grab it because it will not last long. Freshly painted interior. Large 2 story Great Room with fireplace, separate DR. Kitchen is open to Great Room, Has Breakfast area, glass sliding doors to patio. Gas stove in kitchen, white cabinets. Large Master Bedroom, huge Master Bath,Very nice Master Walk-in closet. Washer, dryer, trash,lawn care included.