All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
6740 Bentley Ridge Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:30 AM

6740 Bentley Ridge Drive

6740 Bentley Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6740 Bentley Ridge Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
guest suite
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Charming brick exterior leads to open floor plan w/ hardwoods & upgraded trim. Oversized kitchen offers tons of storage, double ovens, gas cooktop & overlooks fireside family room w/ coffered ceiling. Guest suite on main w/ full bath. You'll love your expansive master featuring tile shower & his/her vanities & closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms + upstairs bonus room/man cave. Enormous Laundry w/ shelving & sink. Great cul de sac location w/ private backyard. Vickery Creek Schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive have any available units?
6740 Bentley Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive have?
Some of 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6740 Bentley Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6740 Bentley Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University