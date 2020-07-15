6252 Creekstone Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately maintained, Renovated, Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/4 Bathroom Executive Rental in the Amazing Community of Windermere! 2 Story Foyer; 5 inch Dark Hardwood Floors; Fresh Paint Throughout; Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Level and a Kitchen that Overlooks the Family Room with Tons of Daylight in the Two Story Family Room. Upstairs Find 3 Great Sized Secondary Bedrooms; Gorgeous Open Catwalk with Arches and Master Suite with an Impressive Closet! Private, Wooded Lot with Skyline Views at Night. Resort Style Amenities and Top Schools Make this the Ultimate Find!