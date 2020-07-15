All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6252 Creekstone Path

6252 Cornerstone Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6252 Cornerstone Path, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculately maintained, Renovated, Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/4 Bathroom Executive Rental in the Amazing Community of Windermere! 2 Story Foyer; 5 inch Dark Hardwood Floors; Fresh Paint Throughout; Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Level and a Kitchen that Overlooks the Family Room with Tons of Daylight in the Two Story Family Room. Upstairs Find 3 Great Sized Secondary Bedrooms; Gorgeous Open Catwalk with Arches and Master Suite with an Impressive Closet! Private, Wooded Lot with Skyline Views at Night. Resort Style Amenities and Top Schools Make this the Ultimate Find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 Creekstone Path have any available units?
6252 Creekstone Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6252 Creekstone Path have?
Some of 6252 Creekstone Path's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 Creekstone Path currently offering any rent specials?
6252 Creekstone Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 Creekstone Path pet-friendly?
No, 6252 Creekstone Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 6252 Creekstone Path offer parking?
Yes, 6252 Creekstone Path offers parking.
Does 6252 Creekstone Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6252 Creekstone Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 Creekstone Path have a pool?
No, 6252 Creekstone Path does not have a pool.
Does 6252 Creekstone Path have accessible units?
No, 6252 Creekstone Path does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 Creekstone Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6252 Creekstone Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 6252 Creekstone Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 6252 Creekstone Path does not have units with air conditioning.
