6220 Leeward Tide Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

THE VANCOUVER PLAN! IN ST MICHAELS BAY, A LAKE LANIER COMMUNITY! BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC! HOME FEATURES: GOURMET KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, GREAT ROOM WITH BUILT INS, MUD ROOM WITH BUILT IN BENCH, STUDY/OFFICE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, WALK IN PANTRY, HARDWOODS ON MAIN EXCEPT IN BEDROOM AND BATH COMPLETE THE MAIN LEVEL, UPPER LEVEL MASTER BDR & BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, THREE LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS 2 SHARE A JACK & JILL BATH 1 BDR WITH PRIVATE BATH. THREE CAR GARAGE WITH A WOODED BACKYARD. AMAZING PROPERTY!