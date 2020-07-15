All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:40 AM

6130 Shiloh Woods Drive

6130 Shiloh Woods Drive · (678) 474-6488
Location

6130 Shiloh Woods Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1909 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great schools, community pool, tennis and playground. Light and bright, open plan with hardwoods on the main. Large kitchen with beautiful stained cabinets, breakfast bar plus eating area. Beautiful granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances. Views to Great Room with fireplace. 3 BR's up with loft or play room. Master has vaulted ceiling, daylight walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient location, access to 400. Close to Avalon, Windward, Halcyon and The Collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive have any available units?
6130 Shiloh Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive have?
Some of 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6130 Shiloh Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6130 Shiloh Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
