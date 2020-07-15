6130 Shiloh Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great schools, community pool, tennis and playground. Light and bright, open plan with hardwoods on the main. Large kitchen with beautiful stained cabinets, breakfast bar plus eating area. Beautiful granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances. Views to Great Room with fireplace. 3 BR's up with loft or play room. Master has vaulted ceiling, daylight walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient location, access to 400. Close to Avalon, Windward, Halcyon and The Collections.