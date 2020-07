Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful cul de sac single family home in sought after Stonehaven Pointe. Amazing neighborhood amenities include tennis, gym, playgrond and a fantastic pool. The home is light and bright and has newer carpet and recently painted interior. Hardwood floors on main level and granite in the kitchen. Unfinished basement opens up to a nice size fenced yard which backs onto green space. Weekly trash/recycling service included. Close to 400 and shopping/entertainment.