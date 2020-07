Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful traditional 2-story home with a full unfinished basement. Whole interior has been professionally painted. New LVP flooring on first level and recently renovated kitchen. First floor features a dining room, living room, and family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen for great sight lines. Sunroom and deck perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Upstairs features oversized master plus 2 additional bedrooms with a 4th large bonus room which can be used as a toy room or rec space. Privacy fence around backyard. Close to the walking trails, schools and shopping. Neighborhood is a swim tennis communities. Amenity usage included in the rent.