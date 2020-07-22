5910 Bentley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage tennis court

This is the one! Feels like home the minute you stepped in. In the best neighborhood & award winning schools. Kitchen with brand new SS appliances incl Gas range and Fridge, opens to a large LR with a fireplace and DR that can easily fit your family & friends. Entertain in your private backyard oasis, a nice patio with a fire pit on a leveled fenced backyard. All 4 bedrooms incl. a huge master are upstairs, so convenient... Amazing amenities: Clubhouse, Junior Olympic pool, water park, 6 tennis courts. 3 minutes to 400 HWY, shopping, restaurants and parks.