Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Park Place at Hampton 3 year old townhome featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods on main level, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters and a huge island. Office, recreation or media room with closet on terrace level plus a full bathroom. Washer, Dryer and blinds included. Gorgeous pool in community. Home will be available to rent on September 1, 2020. No smokers. This location is 2 minutes to GA 400!!