Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

5815 Chestnut Drive

5815 Chestnut Drive · (770) 355-1982
Location

5815 Chestnut Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5815 Chestnut Drive · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
guest suite
media room
Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now!  Fresh Paint!  Perfect location. Home offering all the bells & whistles! Welcome your guests into the foyer that will certainly impress everyone! Spacious Family room opens to enormous gourmet Kitchen, w/oversized island. Great size formal dining room. Guest suite in 1st floor. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Mud room. Upstairs features a unique oversized Media room and 3 large secondary br, one has a private bath. You are for sure to fall in love with the flat private back yard.   
 

Elem: Vickery Creek, Middle: Vickery CreekHigh: West ForsythPlease contact the County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is  Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for a Cumming home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5831848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
5815 Chestnut Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5815 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 5815 Chestnut Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 Chestnut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5815 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
No, 5815 Chestnut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5815 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5815 Chestnut Drive has a pool.
Does 5815 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 5815 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 Chestnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
