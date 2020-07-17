5815 Chestnut Drive

Amenities
Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh Paint! Perfect location. Home offering all the bells & whistles! Welcome your guests into the foyer that will certainly impress everyone! Spacious Family room opens to enormous gourmet Kitchen, w/oversized island. Great size formal dining room. Guest suite in 1st floor. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Mud room. Upstairs features a unique oversized Media room and 3 large secondary br, one has a private bath. You are for sure to fall in love with the flat private back yard.
Elem: Vickery Creek, Middle: Vickery CreekHigh: West ForsythPlease contact the County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
