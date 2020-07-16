5755 Rialto Way

Amenities

Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: Ready for showing on June 12, 2020



Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan! Foyer and formal dining room boasting with wainscoting and gorgeous hardwood floors! Large family room with fireplace is open to kitchen! Tons of windows allowing natural lighting, plus a bedroom on main floor! Kitchen has huge bar area, breakfast nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry! Upstairs is carpeted with 4 bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with two walk in closets, trey ceilings and multiple windows! Private bathroom with double vanities, large garden tub and separate shower. Patio with small level backyard. Neighborhood has tons of amenities including amazing swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball, clubhouse, and a playground!



Schools: Coal Mountain E.S., North Forsyth M.S., North Forsyth H.S.



