5755 Chestnut Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool guest suite media room

Great location and beautiful home! - Gorgeous house! almost 4000 sq.ft. Home Offering all bells and whistles. WEST FORSYTH HIGH, VICKERY Elem & MID school! Welcome your guests into the foyer that will certainly impress everyone! Hardwood floor throughout first floor. Spacious Family room. Beautiful gourmet Kitchen, with over sized island open to Family room with nice fireplace. Dining room, Formal Living room. Guest suite in first floor with full bath. Nice media room, 4 bedrooms upstairs. You are for sure to love the private back yard as well. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5469646)