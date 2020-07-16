All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

5755 Chestnut Drive

5755 Chestnut Drive · (678) 929-4345
Location

5755 Chestnut Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5755 Chestnut Drive · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3826 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
guest suite
media room
Great location and beautiful home! - Gorgeous house! almost 4000 sq.ft. Home Offering all bells and whistles. WEST FORSYTH HIGH, VICKERY Elem & MID school! Welcome your guests into the foyer that will certainly impress everyone! Hardwood floor throughout first floor. Spacious Family room. Beautiful gourmet Kitchen, with over sized island open to Family room with nice fireplace. Dining room, Formal Living room. Guest suite in first floor with full bath. Nice media room, 4 bedrooms upstairs. You are for sure to love the private back yard as well. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5469646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
5755 Chestnut Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5755 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 5755 Chestnut Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5755 Chestnut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5755 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
No, 5755 Chestnut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5755 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5755 Chestnut Drive has a pool.
Does 5755 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 5755 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 Chestnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5755 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5755 Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
