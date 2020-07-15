All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5655 Rialto Way

5655 Rialto Way · (818) 632-0072
Location

5655 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5655 Rialto Way · Avail. now

$2,050

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Home with Guest on Main! - Only Home in Community for Rent with a Full Unfinished Basement! Guest Room and Full Bathroom on Main Level. Formal Dining Room. Fireplace in Family Room, Iron Stair Rails in Foyer, Upgraded Owner’s 4x4 Shower, Chef's Kitchen Shines with Stainless Steel Appliances, 42” Tahoe Painted Silk Kitchen Cabinets, Santa Cecelia Granite Countertops,and HUGE Island!! Deck off Kitchen with Deck Stairs. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Breakfast Area, and Foyer. Tile Floors in Owner’s Bathroom. Private Backyard That Backs up to Woods! Home Will Be Available November 1st! Call Rima for more information at 404-993-7129

(RLNE4297747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5655 Rialto Way have any available units?
5655 Rialto Way has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5655 Rialto Way have?
Some of 5655 Rialto Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5655 Rialto Way currently offering any rent specials?
5655 Rialto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 Rialto Way pet-friendly?
No, 5655 Rialto Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5655 Rialto Way offer parking?
No, 5655 Rialto Way does not offer parking.
Does 5655 Rialto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5655 Rialto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 Rialto Way have a pool?
No, 5655 Rialto Way does not have a pool.
Does 5655 Rialto Way have accessible units?
No, 5655 Rialto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 Rialto Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5655 Rialto Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5655 Rialto Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5655 Rialto Way does not have units with air conditioning.
