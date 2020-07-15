5655 Rialto Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning Home with Guest on Main! - Only Home in Community for Rent with a Full Unfinished Basement! Guest Room and Full Bathroom on Main Level. Formal Dining Room. Fireplace in Family Room, Iron Stair Rails in Foyer, Upgraded Owner’s 4x4 Shower, Chef's Kitchen Shines with Stainless Steel Appliances, 42” Tahoe Painted Silk Kitchen Cabinets, Santa Cecelia Granite Countertops,and HUGE Island!! Deck off Kitchen with Deck Stairs. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Breakfast Area, and Foyer. Tile Floors in Owner’s Bathroom. Private Backyard That Backs up to Woods! Home Will Be Available November 1st! Call Rima for more information at 404-993-7129



(RLNE4297747)