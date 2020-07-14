All apartments in Forsyth County
5635 Aspen Drive

Location

5635 Aspen Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Geat 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Family Home In South Forsyth Swim/Tennis Neighborhood!! More Sq Ft Than Most 3-car In N'hood. Appliances Incl Fridge & Mtd Microwave, Hardwoods Thru Main, Ceiling Fans Throughout Home, Marble Countertops & Brkfast Bar Island, Walk-In Pantry, Separate Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling, Gas Log Fireplace, Bedroom & Full Bath On Main, Upstairs has 4 Bedrooms , 3 Full Bathrooms (One Jack & Jill) + Large Loft/Office/Den Area, 3-Car Garage with Auto Openers, Vickery Creek & West High Schools, Much More..!! Owner requires 600+ credit $7000+ income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Aspen Drive have any available units?
5635 Aspen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5635 Aspen Drive have?
Some of 5635 Aspen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Aspen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Aspen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Aspen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Aspen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5635 Aspen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Aspen Drive offers parking.
Does 5635 Aspen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Aspen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Aspen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5635 Aspen Drive has a pool.
Does 5635 Aspen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5635 Aspen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Aspen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 Aspen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Aspen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Aspen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
