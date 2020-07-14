5635 Aspen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Geat 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Family Home In South Forsyth Swim/Tennis Neighborhood!! More Sq Ft Than Most 3-car In N'hood. Appliances Incl Fridge & Mtd Microwave, Hardwoods Thru Main, Ceiling Fans Throughout Home, Marble Countertops & Brkfast Bar Island, Walk-In Pantry, Separate Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling, Gas Log Fireplace, Bedroom & Full Bath On Main, Upstairs has 4 Bedrooms , 3 Full Bathrooms (One Jack & Jill) + Large Loft/Office/Den Area, 3-Car Garage with Auto Openers, Vickery Creek & West High Schools, Much More..!! Owner requires 600+ credit $7000+ income