5535 Rialto Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court cats allowed

Beautiful Craftsman style 4BR 2.5BA home located in North Forsyth just off GA400 in sought after swim/tennis Bridgetowne community! Home is MOVE IN READY like new with single owner & no pets. Open floor plan features office, coffered ceilings & judges panel details in dining room, family room open to eat in kitchen with granite counters & large island. Upstairs you will find expansive Master Suite with spacious sitting room, 3 additional bedrooms, guest bathroom & laundry room. Step outside & notice the wooded private view from the level backyard. This home has it all!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.