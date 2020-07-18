All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5535 Rialto Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5535 Rialto Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 3:51 PM

5535 Rialto Way

5535 Rialto Way · (470) 505-9811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5535 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,899

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
Beautiful Craftsman style 4BR 2.5BA home located in North Forsyth just off GA400 in sought after swim/tennis Bridgetowne community! Home is MOVE IN READY like new with single owner & no pets. Open floor plan features office, coffered ceilings & judges panel details in dining room, family room open to eat in kitchen with granite counters & large island. Upstairs you will find expansive Master Suite with spacious sitting room, 3 additional bedrooms, guest bathroom & laundry room. Step outside & notice the wooded private view from the level backyard. This home has it all!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Rialto Way have any available units?
5535 Rialto Way has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5535 Rialto Way have?
Some of 5535 Rialto Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Rialto Way currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Rialto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Rialto Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5535 Rialto Way is pet friendly.
Does 5535 Rialto Way offer parking?
No, 5535 Rialto Way does not offer parking.
Does 5535 Rialto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Rialto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Rialto Way have a pool?
Yes, 5535 Rialto Way has a pool.
Does 5535 Rialto Way have accessible units?
No, 5535 Rialto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Rialto Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Rialto Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Rialto Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 Rialto Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5535 Rialto Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity