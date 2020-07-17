5420 Belvedere St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Cathedral ceilings w/palladium windows in living room and a fireplace. Partially finished basement with bonus room/den and an office area. Large unfinished storage room, and a fenced back yard. Located off Pilgrim Mill Rd.



Directions: 400 N to exit 16, take a right onto Pilgrim Mill Rd. and go thru the 2nd light and take the 4th right onto Pilgrim Pt. - Go thru the 3rd stop sign and take the 2nd right onto Chrysler, take the 3rd right onto Belvedere and the house is on the right.



Schools: Chattahoochee Elementary, Otwell Middle and Forsyth Central High.