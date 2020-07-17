All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5420 Belvedere St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5420 Belvedere St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:21 PM

5420 Belvedere St

5420 Belvedere Street · (770) 886-4108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5420 Belvedere Street, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Cathedral ceilings w/palladium windows in living room and a fireplace. Partially finished basement with bonus room/den and an office area. Large unfinished storage room, and a fenced back yard. Located off Pilgrim Mill Rd.

Directions: 400 N to exit 16, take a right onto Pilgrim Mill Rd. and go thru the 2nd light and take the 4th right onto Pilgrim Pt. - Go thru the 3rd stop sign and take the 2nd right onto Chrysler, take the 3rd right onto Belvedere and the house is on the right.

Schools: Chattahoochee Elementary, Otwell Middle and Forsyth Central High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Belvedere St have any available units?
5420 Belvedere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5420 Belvedere St have?
Some of 5420 Belvedere St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Belvedere St currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Belvedere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Belvedere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Belvedere St is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Belvedere St offer parking?
No, 5420 Belvedere St does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Belvedere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Belvedere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Belvedere St have a pool?
No, 5420 Belvedere St does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Belvedere St have accessible units?
No, 5420 Belvedere St does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Belvedere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Belvedere St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Belvedere St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5420 Belvedere St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5420 Belvedere St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity