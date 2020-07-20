All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5360 Mirror Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5360 Mirror Lake Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

5360 Mirror Lake Drive

5360 Mirror Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5360 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 6 BR, 4 BA home in N. Forsyth Whisper Point swim neighborhood. Open floor-plan, living room with cozy fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & Huge granite island with seating for 4-6, butler pantry,& SS appliances, breakfast area, & beautiful hardwood floors on main. A Bedroom on main w/ full bath, perfect for guests. Upstairs, oversized Master suite w/ large sitting room or can be used as an office, large closet & bathroom w/ double vanity and soaking tub. 2nd Master bedroom with bay window, other 2 bedrooms includes Jack & Jill w/ spacious bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive have any available units?
5360 Mirror Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive have?
Some of 5360 Mirror Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 Mirror Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5360 Mirror Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 Mirror Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5360 Mirror Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5360 Mirror Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 Mirror Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5360 Mirror Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5360 Mirror Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5360 Mirror Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5360 Mirror Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5360 Mirror Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University