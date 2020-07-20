5360 Mirror Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 6 BR, 4 BA home in N. Forsyth Whisper Point swim neighborhood. Open floor-plan, living room with cozy fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & Huge granite island with seating for 4-6, butler pantry,& SS appliances, breakfast area, & beautiful hardwood floors on main. A Bedroom on main w/ full bath, perfect for guests. Upstairs, oversized Master suite w/ large sitting room or can be used as an office, large closet & bathroom w/ double vanity and soaking tub. 2nd Master bedroom with bay window, other 2 bedrooms includes Jack & Jill w/ spacious bathroom.