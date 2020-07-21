5355 Dunroven Way

Amenities

Hard to find 6 month lease available on this FULLY FURNISHED basement apartment! Very spacious and open, approx 1200 sf, including bedroom, bath with stepless shower, full kitchen, dining room, living room, office space and laundry room. Two private entrances. Backs up to private lake with fishing allowed. Lovely home on 5 acres. Perfect for someone needing a place to live while house hunting, building, downsizing or who is new to the area and wants to wait awhile before purchasing. Lease includes all utilities except phone. Close to 400 and No GA Outlets shopping area.