Forsyth County, GA
5355 Dunroven Way
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

5355 Dunroven Way

5355 Dunroven Way · No Longer Available
Location

5355 Dunroven Way, Forsyth County, GA 30534

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Hard to find 6 month lease available on this FULLY FURNISHED basement apartment! Very spacious and open, approx 1200 sf, including bedroom, bath with stepless shower, full kitchen, dining room, living room, office space and laundry room. Two private entrances. Backs up to private lake with fishing allowed. Lovely home on 5 acres. Perfect for someone needing a place to live while house hunting, building, downsizing or who is new to the area and wants to wait awhile before purchasing. Lease includes all utilities except phone. Close to 400 and No GA Outlets shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Dunroven Way have any available units?
5355 Dunroven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5355 Dunroven Way have?
Some of 5355 Dunroven Way's amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 Dunroven Way currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Dunroven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Dunroven Way pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Dunroven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5355 Dunroven Way offer parking?
No, 5355 Dunroven Way does not offer parking.
Does 5355 Dunroven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Dunroven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Dunroven Way have a pool?
No, 5355 Dunroven Way does not have a pool.
Does 5355 Dunroven Way have accessible units?
No, 5355 Dunroven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Dunroven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Dunroven Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 Dunroven Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 Dunroven Way does not have units with air conditioning.
