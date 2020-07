Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully finished terrace level for lease in quiet Cul-de-sac subdivision. Recently renovated with all new flooring. All utilities included in rental price. Tenant just pays for separate garbage collection. Tenant uses walk away along side of home to private rear entry double doors under backyard deck. Very serene setting with long range views. There are 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bath, plus very large open living space. There is a laundry room with hook-ups. Tenant must supply own washer/dryer.