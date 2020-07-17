502 Via Secco Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Move-In Ready, Brand New End Unit Townhome + Beautiful Lake views! Refrigerator, Blinds, Washer, Dryer + Home Warranty Included Through April 2021! New, Never Lived-in Evanshire Plan built by Lennar, boasting 4 beds/3.5 baths, offering natural sunlight in All Levels! Spacious Family Room w/ Hardwoods throughout the Main Level. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Eat at Island, 42" Cabinets, & views of Great Room. Flex Space conveniently off the kitchen. Large Owner's Suite+Two Secondary Bedrooms on Upper Level. Community is within walking distance of Suwanee Town Center, Suwanee Public Library, PlayTown Suwanee, Top Reviewed Restaurants, Local Parks, Walking Trails, and Minutes from Peachtree Ind. Blvd and I-85. Great Schools and Shopping nearby!!



Vacant. Rently Lockbox + Supra - Go and View! $2,300 a month w/ 2 YEAR LEASE. Landlord is Realtor. Text Bobby Bailey w/ Questions: 678-313-1247. Any questions: Bobby@JohnBaileyRealty.com CC: Paula@JohnBaileyRealty.com.



EASY APPLICATION ONLINE: AtlantaLuxuryLease.com. Minimum Credit Score: 640. Income at least 3X monthly rent. All applicants MUST upload two recent pay stubs + government issued ID.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.