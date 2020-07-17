All apartments in Forsyth County
502 Via Secco Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:41 PM

502 Via Secco Lane

502 Via Secco Ln · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2002533
Location

502 Via Secco Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready, Brand New End Unit Townhome + Beautiful Lake views! Refrigerator, Blinds, Washer, Dryer + Home Warranty Included Through April 2021! New, Never Lived-in Evanshire Plan built by Lennar, boasting 4 beds/3.5 baths, offering natural sunlight in All Levels! Spacious Family Room w/ Hardwoods throughout the Main Level. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Eat at Island, 42" Cabinets, & views of Great Room. Flex Space conveniently off the kitchen. Large Owner's Suite+Two Secondary Bedrooms on Upper Level. Community is within walking distance of Suwanee Town Center, Suwanee Public Library, PlayTown Suwanee, Top Reviewed Restaurants, Local Parks, Walking Trails, and Minutes from Peachtree Ind. Blvd and I-85. Great Schools and Shopping nearby!!

Vacant. Rently Lockbox + Supra - Go and View! $2,300 a month w/ 2 YEAR LEASE. Landlord is Realtor. Text Bobby Bailey w/ Questions: 678-313-1247. Any questions: Bobby@JohnBaileyRealty.com CC: Paula@JohnBaileyRealty.com.

EASY APPLICATION ONLINE: AtlantaLuxuryLease.com. Minimum Credit Score: 640. Income at least 3X monthly rent. All applicants MUST upload two recent pay stubs + government issued ID.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Via Secco Lane have any available units?
502 Via Secco Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 502 Via Secco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
502 Via Secco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Via Secco Lane pet-friendly?
No, 502 Via Secco Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 502 Via Secco Lane offer parking?
No, 502 Via Secco Lane does not offer parking.
Does 502 Via Secco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Via Secco Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Via Secco Lane have a pool?
No, 502 Via Secco Lane does not have a pool.
Does 502 Via Secco Lane have accessible units?
No, 502 Via Secco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Via Secco Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Via Secco Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Via Secco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Via Secco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
