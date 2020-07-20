4925 Shiloh Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL BRICK Front BEAUTY w/5 bedrooms and 4 full baths in swim/tennis neighborhood with great schools.So much room w/formal living and dining rooms, 2 story family room guest room or office and full bath on main, spacious kitchen and separate breakfast room.Upstairs has huge master, laundry room, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Big fenced backyard perfect to enjoy outdoors.A well-maintained home and great neighborhood with easy access to 141 or Georgia 400,Close to The Collection shopping center. Credit and background check required. New Denmark HS District!