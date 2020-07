Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! This is a gorgeous home, Hunter floor plan, largest in the community. Fabulous for entertaining with front and back covered porches! Two story foyer, gleaming hdwd floors. Separate formal & dining with coffered ceilings. Family room w/stacked stone fplc. Gourmet kitchen, huge master suite w/dual vanities. Garden tub, separate tiled shower. All bedrooms w/vltd ceilings. Must see to appreciate the size.