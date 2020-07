Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this stunning home in quiet yet friendly neighborhood. This lotlies on large cul-de-sac. This 3 sided brick home is fully updated with agourmet kitchen featuring SS appliances and a double oven. Featuring crownmolding and wooden floors throughout the main floor. Large family room andsunroom with built-in entertainment center. Large guest bedroom with a fullbath on main level, 4 additional bedrooms upstairs plus a loft. Available dateis 7/11/2020.