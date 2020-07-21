All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:05 PM

4815 Scotney Court

4815 Scotney Court · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Scotney Court, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exterior Beautiful brick estate on a large, level, private, cul-de-sac lot within a desirable section of the Aberdeen community. Open floorplan boasting hardwoods and granite in kitchen & master bathroom, Amazing terrace level is a true in-law suite w/ bedroom, full bath, living room, full kitchen, laundry room, and private entrance from sidewalk path. Perfectly located in Forsyth's top-rated School district Sharon/Riverwatch/Lambert.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Scotney Court have any available units?
4815 Scotney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4815 Scotney Court have?
Some of 4815 Scotney Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Scotney Court currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Scotney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Scotney Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Scotney Court is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Scotney Court offer parking?
No, 4815 Scotney Court does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Scotney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Scotney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Scotney Court have a pool?
No, 4815 Scotney Court does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Scotney Court have accessible units?
No, 4815 Scotney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Scotney Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Scotney Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Scotney Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Scotney Court does not have units with air conditioning.
