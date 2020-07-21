4815 Scotney Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exterior Beautiful brick estate on a large, level, private, cul-de-sac lot within a desirable section of the Aberdeen community. Open floorplan boasting hardwoods and granite in kitchen & master bathroom, Amazing terrace level is a true in-law suite w/ bedroom, full bath, living room, full kitchen, laundry room, and private entrance from sidewalk path. Perfectly located in Forsyth's top-rated School district Sharon/Riverwatch/Lambert.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



