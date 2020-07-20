All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 4510 Hedgewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
4510 Hedgewood Dr
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

4510 Hedgewood Dr

4510 Hedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4510 Hedgewood Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
12-24 mo lease. Beautiful, light and bright 3-side brick in sought after James Creek! Location! Hardwoods on main.Brand new carpet upstairs. 4 bed/3.5 bath. Lg dining room w/ open living room. Lg kitchen w/ island open to family room w/ FP, Oversized master w/ lg bath, tub,sep shower, lg walk in closet, guest room w/ ensuite, 2 BR w/ hall bath, laundry room. Unf daylight basement. Lg deck overlooks level backyard. Great amenities include swim, tennis, playground.TOP RATED South Forsyth Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Hedgewood Dr have any available units?
4510 Hedgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4510 Hedgewood Dr have?
Some of 4510 Hedgewood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Hedgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Hedgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Hedgewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4510 Hedgewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4510 Hedgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Hedgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 4510 Hedgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Hedgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Hedgewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4510 Hedgewood Dr has a pool.
Does 4510 Hedgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4510 Hedgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Hedgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 Hedgewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 Hedgewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4510 Hedgewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University