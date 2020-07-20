4510 Hedgewood Dr

Amenities
12-24 mo lease. Beautiful, light and bright 3-side brick in sought after James Creek! Location! Hardwoods on main.Brand new carpet upstairs. 4 bed/3.5 bath. Lg dining room w/ open living room. Lg kitchen w/ island open to family room w/ FP, Oversized master w/ lg bath, tub,sep shower, lg walk in closet, guest room w/ ensuite, 2 BR w/ hall bath, laundry room. Unf daylight basement. Lg deck overlooks level backyard. Great amenities include swim, tennis, playground.TOP RATED South Forsyth Schools!