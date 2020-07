Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in excellent condition. Hardwoods on main except tile in kitchen. Two car garage. Largest floor plan in this complex. All rooms including secondary bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Rent includes trash pick up, lawn maintenance, and pool. Only 1.5 miles to GA-400 and is across from Halcyon which opens Spring 2019