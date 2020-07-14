4260 Wildener Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Move in ready townhome in the sought-after James Creek, SWIM/TENNIS community! Top rated school cluster! This SPACIOUS home offers fresh paint, beautiful WIDE PLANK FLOORING in main & upper level. Kitchen offers GRANITE tops, LOTS of cabinet/counter space, pantry, GAS cook top, microwave, dishwasher & fridge. LARGE master suite with vaulted ceiling. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Master bath includes DOUBLE vanity, SEPARATE tub/shower & WALK in closet. Laundry UPSTAIRS - WASHER & DRYER included! Small loft perfect for a desk or reading nook!