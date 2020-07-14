All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
4260 Wildener Way
4260 Wildener Way

Location

4260 Wildener Way, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in ready townhome in the sought-after James Creek, SWIM/TENNIS community! Top rated school cluster! This SPACIOUS home offers fresh paint, beautiful WIDE PLANK FLOORING in main & upper level. Kitchen offers GRANITE tops, LOTS of cabinet/counter space, pantry, GAS cook top, microwave, dishwasher & fridge. LARGE master suite with vaulted ceiling. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Master bath includes DOUBLE vanity, SEPARATE tub/shower & WALK in closet. Laundry UPSTAIRS - WASHER & DRYER included! Small loft perfect for a desk or reading nook!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 Wildener Way have any available units?
4260 Wildener Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4260 Wildener Way have?
Some of 4260 Wildener Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Wildener Way currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Wildener Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Wildener Way pet-friendly?
No, 4260 Wildener Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4260 Wildener Way offer parking?
Yes, 4260 Wildener Way offers parking.
Does 4260 Wildener Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 Wildener Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Wildener Way have a pool?
Yes, 4260 Wildener Way has a pool.
Does 4260 Wildener Way have accessible units?
No, 4260 Wildener Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Wildener Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 Wildener Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 Wildener Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4260 Wildener Way does not have units with air conditioning.
