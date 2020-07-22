All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

4090 Huron Drive

4090 Huron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4090 Huron Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Awesome like new home available in Tallant Farms! 5 minutes from 400, this home has an open floor plan with views from the kitchen to the family room. Granite counter tops, white cabinetry, HUGE island, with brand new appliances Upstairs, the master has trey ceilings, double vanity, and separate tub/shower. 1 bedroom on the main level with 3 large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Active neighborhood has swim, tennis, and playground! Great location - close to 400 and shopping. Fridge, washer, dryer included. Tenant takes care of landscaping + utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Huron Drive have any available units?
4090 Huron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4090 Huron Drive have?
Some of 4090 Huron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Huron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Huron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Huron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Huron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4090 Huron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Huron Drive offers parking.
Does 4090 Huron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4090 Huron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Huron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4090 Huron Drive has a pool.
Does 4090 Huron Drive have accessible units?
No, 4090 Huron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Huron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Huron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4090 Huron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4090 Huron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
