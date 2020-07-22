4090 Huron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Awesome like new home available in Tallant Farms! 5 minutes from 400, this home has an open floor plan with views from the kitchen to the family room. Granite counter tops, white cabinetry, HUGE island, with brand new appliances Upstairs, the master has trey ceilings, double vanity, and separate tub/shower. 1 bedroom on the main level with 3 large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Active neighborhood has swim, tennis, and playground! Great location - close to 400 and shopping. Fridge, washer, dryer included. Tenant takes care of landscaping + utilities.