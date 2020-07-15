All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 AM

3842 Suwanee Green Parkway

3842 Suwanee Green Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3842 Suwanee Green Pkwy, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former Model House! This 3-story townhome offering 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with finished basement offering a flex
space & bathroom on terrace level. The casual dining area is convenient to the family room and kitchen with 42” Cabinets,
stainless appliances with double ovens and gas cooktop, granite counters, and a table size kitchen island. Work from the
comfort of your own home in your quiet study. Luxurious owner’s bathroom complete with a tiled walk-in shower, double
vanity, and large soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway have any available units?
3842 Suwanee Green Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway have?
Some of 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Suwanee Green Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway is not pet friendly.
Does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway offers parking.
Does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway have a pool?
No, 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3842 Suwanee Green Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
