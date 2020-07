Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage tennis court

Recently remodeled. New hardwood floor, and cabinets. Super large master suite and walkin closets. Master on main. Large loft and three guest bedrooms in the second floor. Community swimming/Tennis/playground/Club house. Walking distance to commercial, like Walmart. 2 minutes to GA 400, excellent schools. We will reply to you until midnight 7 days a week. Don't Miss the good opportunity to live in a remodeled home! Tons of upgrades and new facilities. Lowest price on the market. Won't last long. 12 + month lease.