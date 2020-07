Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent Schools, Beautiful townhouse in a highly sought after neighborhood right off exit 14 and near Northside Hospital. New Interior Paint,Close to shopping and entertainment ( Star and Strikes). Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and breakfast area. Fenced backyard! Oversized bedrooms!! Front loading washer and dryer, New Refrigerator, new microwave. Recently updated hardwood. You will fall in love at first sight.