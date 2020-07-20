All apartments in Forsyth County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Forsyth County, GA
3645 Kissell Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

3645 Kissell Drive

3645 Kissell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Kissell Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Located on a cul-de-sac in award winning Forsyth school district- Brookwood Elementary, South Forsyth Middle & Lambert High. House has 5-inch hardwood flooring throughout main level, Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a high efficiency hood, island, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer on second level included. Master is huge with vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom w/ soaking tub & freestanding shower. Walk in closet is massive! Loft is perfect for media room. Private full bathroom in one & jack & jill bathroom between the other two. Private level backyard in subdivision backing woods, beautiful and professionally cared for by HOA at no cost to tenants! Trash included in rent. Amazing amenities include swimming pool, two parks, soccer field & tennis courts. Near major shopping, box stores, library. Pets possible, inquire. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! Available 9/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Kissell Drive have any available units?
3645 Kissell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 3645 Kissell Drive have?
Some of 3645 Kissell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Kissell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Kissell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Kissell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Kissell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Kissell Drive offer parking?
No, 3645 Kissell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Kissell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3645 Kissell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Kissell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3645 Kissell Drive has a pool.
Does 3645 Kissell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3645 Kissell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Kissell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 Kissell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Kissell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3645 Kissell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
