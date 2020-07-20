3645 Kissell Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room pet friendly tennis court

Located on a cul-de-sac in award winning Forsyth school district- Brookwood Elementary, South Forsyth Middle & Lambert High. House has 5-inch hardwood flooring throughout main level, Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a high efficiency hood, island, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer on second level included. Master is huge with vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom w/ soaking tub & freestanding shower. Walk in closet is massive! Loft is perfect for media room. Private full bathroom in one & jack & jill bathroom between the other two. Private level backyard in subdivision backing woods, beautiful and professionally cared for by HOA at no cost to tenants! Trash included in rent. Amazing amenities include swimming pool, two parks, soccer field & tennis courts. Near major shopping, box stores, library. Pets possible, inquire. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! Available 9/1