Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

3640 Crowchild Drive

3640 Crowchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Crowchild Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous and spacious 2 story brick front home located in desirable Award-winning schools district. Impressive 2 story entry with separate Dinning Room, gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances with view to Family Room, feature stained cabinet with granite countertop. Hardwood on the main floor. Master on main with spa Bath and huge Walk in Closet. Huge loft upstair with 3 more bedrooms. Unfinished daylight basement, with stubbed bath ready for DIY. Finally, don't forget to go to the deck and LOOK at the VIEW. New roof and new exterior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Crowchild Drive have any available units?
3640 Crowchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 3640 Crowchild Drive have?
Some of 3640 Crowchild Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Crowchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Crowchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Crowchild Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Crowchild Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 3640 Crowchild Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Crowchild Drive offers parking.
Does 3640 Crowchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Crowchild Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Crowchild Drive have a pool?
No, 3640 Crowchild Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Crowchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 3640 Crowchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Crowchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Crowchild Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Crowchild Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Crowchild Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
