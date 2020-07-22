2860 Apremont

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing home in a great South Forsyth area school district! Denmark High School! Minutes from Halcyon off exit 12 (opening soon) and the Collection at exit 13. There are 4 large bedrooms upstairs and a bonus room (no closet in 5th room). Laundry room upstairs. Hardwood floors on the main, stairs and hallway upstairs. Open kitchen opens to gorgeous stone patio with privacy hill in the back. Side yard with plenty of space for activity. Don't miss out on this amazing South Forsyth listing with Swim/Tennis and only minutes from Alpharetta and 400!