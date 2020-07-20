All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
2430 Mayfair Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

2430 Mayfair Drive

2430 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful single family home for Rent in Swim/Tennis/Playground community. Just minute to 400 Hwy, Shopping, Groceries and Northside hospital !! Home Features, 3 Bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Great family room , Large breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances, corner pantry. Oversized Master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bathroom with garden tub and make up vanity. Two decent size secondary bedrooms.Very active swim tennis community. Great schools!! Move in ready home!! Available from June!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
2430 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 2430 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 2430 Mayfair Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 2430 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Mayfair Drive offers parking.
Does 2430 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 Mayfair Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2430 Mayfair Drive has a pool.
Does 2430 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 2430 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 Mayfair Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Mayfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Mayfair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
