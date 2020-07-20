2430 Mayfair Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single family home for Rent in Swim/Tennis/Playground community. Just minute to 400 Hwy, Shopping, Groceries and Northside hospital !! Home Features, 3 Bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Great family room , Large breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances, corner pantry. Oversized Master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bathroom with garden tub and make up vanity. Two decent size secondary bedrooms.Very active swim tennis community. Great schools!! Move in ready home!! Available from June!!